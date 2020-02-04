THUMBS-UP: Eastern Mennonite School's elementary program finally has its own permanent home off Virginia Avenue.
School faculty, staff, students and others celebrated the occasion last week. It cost $4.5 million to buy and renovate the former MennoMedia building, and donors chipped in $3.7 million of the total.
"This is your school," said Paul Lehman, head of school for EMS. "This is a community school."
THUMBS-DOWN: No offense to our readers who live in and otherwise have ties to the Mountain State, but the idea for parts of Virginia to secede and join West Virginia about as harebrained as they come.
The alliance of Jerry Falwell Jr. and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pitched the idea at a news conference last week, saying Democrats are radically transforming the commonwealth after taking control of the General Assembly.
"What are they doing, a comedy routine?" the Valley's own Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Mount Solon, said.
We are laughing, but seriously, that's a terrible idea.
THUMBS-UP: We may never understand the scoring rules for Animal Planet's annual Puppy Bowl and how points are put on the board for Hallmark Channel's Kitten Bowl border on the absurd, but we'll be the first to admit we love watching both the events as we get ready for the Super Bowl each year.
So it's wonderful that two local animal shelters — Cat's Cradle and Anicira — held similar events this past weekend to showcase local animals in desperate need of homes. And when Jennifer Ybarra, an animal care and volunteer organizer for Cat's Cradle, tells us that roughly three-quarters of the event's 15 to 20 competitors are adopted every year and Anicira found forever homes for six dogs, well, that just makes the smile on our faces that much bigger.
