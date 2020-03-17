Each Tuesday for the past month or so, we’ve used this space to hand out thumbs-up and thumbs-down. They’re just little critiques of things that are going on in our community.
Today, we all know where the big thumbs-down goes to — last week. It was during the past five or so days that COVID-19, which dominated world and national headlines, made its way to our area. There’s one presumed positive case in Harrisonburg, the statewide number of those infected with the disease has gone steadily up and that, in turn, led to our local colleges extending spring breaks and making moves toward going with online classes. K-12 schools soon followed, with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordering that they all shut their doors for, at the minimum, two weeks.
State championships basketball games were canceled, the start of spring sports were pushed back and most organizations began to either postpone or shut down their events.
On top of all of that, we left en masse to stock up on toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bottled water and food. Yes, this is unlike anything we’ve ever seen.
So a big thumbs-down to all of that.
Now how about a preemptive thumbs-up, because we have little doubt of all the good that’s going to come out during these trying times.
There’s a reason why we either moved to or chose to stay in this beautiful Shenandoah Valley — it’s the people who are here. All of us.
While we may have a city located right smack dab in the middle of us, Harrisonburg isn’t a major metropolitan area replete with the problems we see in our nation’s largest cities. We’re small, we’re close-knit. The same could be said for Rockingham County. Though far-flung, it is the type of place built on the rural mantra of taking care of your neighbor.
As we, the people who call this place home, prepare to meet yet another challenge head on, it’s time to be mindful of those who might not be able to take the brunt of this sickness’ charge. We know you, we write stories about the good that you do along with everything else that fills these pages. You’ll take care of each other through this trying time.
You’ll call that elderly couple down the street who may be too afraid to go to the store and make sure they have food and water. Surely there is a balancing act between separating yourselves from those most at risk and making sure they aren’t forgotten. Be mindful, yet remain caring.
Experts say this is going to get worse before it gets better. Now it’s time to show them what makes the Rockingham County and Harrisonburg so great — the fact that we’re all in this together.
All of us.
