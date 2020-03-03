THUMBS-DOWN: It wasn’t the best idea for the City of Harrisonburg to say that the two-week closure of city-run Heritage Oaks Golf Course was a common offseason occurrence, especially when, two days later, the city admitted it was the first time such a closure took place.
So that makes us join a few of the regulars in expressing concern about transparency from the city when it comes to the golf course. Those same golfers have concerns about the termination of part-time employees, who the city said were able to apply for new jobs at the course with longer hours.
However, regular golfers at the course said they were never made aware of these job losses or the closure. If, as city residents, their tax dollars are going toward keeping Heritage Oaks open and in tip-top shape, the city best be letting residents know what is going on.
THUMBS-UP: To call this a great winter for high school sports in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County would be an understatement. Last week, Turner Ashby’s Jessie Knight brought his home second straight Virginia High School League wrestling championship with a win in Salem. Then, on Saturday, Eastern Mennonite High School’s boys basketball team advanced all the way to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association title game, where the Flames lost for the second straight year.
Bravo to the Flames.
That gives the area three high school basketball teams left to cheer for in the VHSL state tournament — Spotswood and Turner Ashby girls and the East Rockingham boys squad. Can the Trailblazers make it back-to-back? Can the Eagles get over the hump and win their first state title with stars Tyler Nickel and Tyce McNair? Can the young Knights raise some eyebrows a year earlier than expected?
Who else is excited?
THUMBS-UP: Bravo to Fort Defiance couple Gene and Sarah Thompson for, once again, bringing their Virginia First Responder Support Services to Harrisonburg over the weekend.
Nationwide, nearly a third of emergency personnel will develop mental health issues, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, and roughly 125 to 300 police officers commit suicide every year, according to a 2018 report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
A lot of it has to do with the superhero pressure that our first responders put upon themselves. They’re supposed to be “tough,” they’re the “lifesavers” and too often it’s hard to talk about the stresses that come with their jobs.
The Thompsons are doing good work and are welcomed any time they want to bring their peer-to-peer support sessions back.
