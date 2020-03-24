THUMBS-UP: The camaraderie that binds veterans is one of the truest and most unique things out there. Face it, if you never served, you’ll never know the feeling. And as the world isolates itself to help stem the COVID-19 pandemic’s tide, veterans — especially those over the age of 60 — are finding themselves alone, unable to share that fellowship they once had at a place like Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 632 in Harrisonburg.
That’s where the lodge’s chaplain, Bill Marion Sr., and Tom Snook, the secretary for the Vietnam Veterans Of America Chapter 1061, come into play. A Vietnam veteran himself, Marion, an ordained minister, has been making calls to all members of Post 632 in an attempt to keep in touch.
“That was the best thing we could think of,” Marion said.
Snook has been doing the same, making sure he tries to talk to every member on an almost daily basis.
“It will continue because [the need] doesn’t stop just because the virus is appearing,” he said. “We just keep right on going.”
Right on, to both of these guys.
THUMBS-UP: The Friendly Fermenter in Harrisonburg — a downtown nano-brewery — has something called a “Friendly Fill Board” where people can pay it forward.
Basically, you pay for a drink, tell the bartender who the drink is for and he or she writes that name up on the board. When that person comes in, they collect their drink.
So it warms our hearts to see that, during this whole COVID-19 uncertainty, there are seven drinks on the board for health care workers and a growler fill.
It’s the least we can do right now for this overworked, overstressed group of people on the front lines. And we’re glad some people have done it.
THUMBS-DOWN: We could write endlessly about the negative ways the COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives, caused pain and suffering, and already wreaked havoc on the economy.
Yes, it stinks. It’s a terrible situation. Its description warrants the kind of language you don’t use in polite company.
Such lamentations won’t do much good or contribute to the public discourse about how we navigate through these uncertain times.
However, since we don’t want to outright ignore it, we’ll give a perpetual thumbs-down to the coronavirus.
Today, we’ll look to our local economic development experts to explain how they see this shaking out for unemployment. Spoiler alert: not good.
“I am not surprised at all, unfortunately, that we are seeing the displacement of people in the service industry and retail food particularly,” said Jay Langston, the director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.
The restaurant industry immediately took a hit once Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam prohibited, rightly so, eateries, bars and theaters from having more than 10 patrons at a time.
We hope our state and federal representatives take swift and appropriate action to help those affected by this crisis.
In the meantime, we should all see what we can do to help our friends and neighbors.
