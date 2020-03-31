THUMBS-UP: Are you a boots-on-the-ground health care worker? Then this one's for you. This big, hearty thumbs-up and equally large "thank you" is for the nurses, the doctors and everybody else who calls a hospital their work home. Everybody talks about heroes these days; granted, it's the hip thing to do.
But it wasn't until the COVID-19 pandemic hit home that suddenly everybody's attention turned toward the scrubbed halls of their local hospitals. Suddenly, we didn't have to look that far away for people to admire anymore -- all we had to do was look to our left and our right.
Some people want to talk overreaction, and that's fine and dandy. But — and here's where understanding is really, really needed — the reason you should be staying at home is to protect our health care workers, the brave people who don't have the option to stay at home. The ones you're going to need if you get sick; the ones we're going to need to keep this thing at bay.
So thank you, everybody in scrubs and those big-soled shoes. You're on the front line of this battle, and know that we appreciate what you're doing.
THUMBS-UP: Let's not forget those people working the grocery stores either, as residents flock to stock their pantries and refrigerators.
Let's not forget those VDOT workers — stopping along the side of the road to help any travelers. Let's not forgot police. Let's not forget firefighters. Heck, let's not forget any first responders.
You know what, just pat yourself — we stress "yourself" here — on the back, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, if you're doing something to help flatten the curve and helping those who are out there on the front.
THUMBS-DOWN: With all the urging at every level of government to exercise proper social distancing, it's somewhat baffling the message isn't quite getting through to many people.
Last week, officials with Shenandoah National Park further restricted access in an attempt to rein in large crowds, including closing the Old Rag and Whiteoak-Cedar Run circuit hikes. Too many people using the facilities caused bottlenecks at certain locations.
No one wants to be cooped up inside all the time. We get it; people want to go outdoors, get exercise and enjoy nature. It's an important thing to do and may help ease some of the anxiety caused by the crisis.
But it must be done safely. It's just too bad park officials had to make the decision they did. If we all take the proper precautions, it will hopefully prevent further government restrictions.
