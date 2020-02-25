THUMBS-UP: This one is actually more of a bottoms-up.
Several Shenandoah Valley wineries took home gold medals in the Virginia Wineries Association Governor's Cup Competition.
Among them were Rockingham County's Bluestone Vineyard and CrossKeys Vineyards, both of which were recognized for their dessert wines made with traminette grapes.
"The dessert [wine] flight was strong this year," said Annette Boyd, a representative of Virginia Wine.
It's always nice to see local businesses recognized for the good work they do, and the way it draws outside eyes — and hopefully, dollars — to the area can benefit other businesses by bolstering tourism.
THUMBS-DOWN: The House of Delegates let a bill die that could have helped more Valley farmers do their part to protect not only local waterways but the greater Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, sought to give a tax credit to farmers who voluntarily take on projects that reduce sediment and pollution in rivers and streams.
They're called best management practices and are one key to continuing to clean up the heavily polluted bay. Examples include fencing cattle to keep them from waterways and planting buffers to filter runoff.
Wilt's bill aimed to offset the cost of doing such work, but it never made it out of the House Appropriations Committee.
THUMBS-UP: Power Monitors Inc. is expanding its Mount Crawford operation and will be hiring for dozens of positions as a result.
Walter Curt, president and owner, said the new 12,000-square-foot facility will house its engineering and research and development departments, freeing up space for the company's manufacturing department.
Over the next couple of years, Curt said, Power Monitors will grow its workforce from about 45 to 75 to 80.
"Over the last 12 or 13 years, PMI has grown substantially and we've changed substantially in terms of the type of products we manufacture and so forth," Curt said. "We needed space and it seemed like a good time — given the economy and the interest rates — it seemed like a good time to put up a building."
Sounds good to us.
