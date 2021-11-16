THUMBS-UP: Over the past seven days, we covered two events geared toward veterans that, we hope, reminded former service members that they are not alone.
On Thursday, it was a fly-fishing event outside the Harry F. Byrd Sr. Visitor Center on Skyline Drive where Project Healing Waters, a nonprofit, used the outdoor activity to help vets come together and help them with physical and emotional rehabilitation.
There, we met Army veteran Ben Morgan, an Iraq War veteran who didn’t realize how big of a role the hobby his father shared with him would have on his life after experiencing the traumas of war.
“Fishing is the only thing that helped me,” the Pocahontas County, W.Va., resident said. “I tried religion. I tried everything.”
On Sunday, it was an axe-throwing tournament for the third annual Axe the Isolation fundraiser to support Living Waters, a local veteran support group.
“I was close to committing suicide,” said Steven Wheelbarger, a Harrisonburg native and Marine veteran. “I was headed back to my room and saw a vision of my son instead, so I went to the chapel.”
As small as these two events may look to those on the outside, for the veterans participating they made a world of difference. The trauma that stays with veterans when they leave the battlefield and return home is all too real.
Sadly, this country tends to forget about them once their job is done. And while having a day to honor them is great, it’s obvious there’s a need for more.
More is exactly what these two organizations provide.
“If we let one more veteran slip through the cracks, what is the purpose?” said Travis Coyle, executive director and founder of Living Waters Freedom Initiative. “At the end of the day, I don’t care about how nice of a farm I have. I care about [that] no one goes through the same struggle that I went through alone.”
Caring. When it comes to veterans, that should be done every day. Not just on the 11th one of the 11th month.
THUMBS-DOWN: According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration's Winter Fuels Outlook, an increase in average heating prices is forecast this winter for all parts of the country, and all heating fuels.
Compared with last winter, EIA forecasts U.S. households will spend 54% more for propane, 43% more for heating oil, 30% more for natural gas, and 6% more for electric heating. Of course, if this winter fulfills expectations and is also colder than last year’s, costs will escalate even more.
Not the kind of news we need to hear heading into the winter months.
