THUMBS-UP: Broadway and Bridgewater aren't the kind of places we've ever looked over our shoulder in.
Come to think of it, fearing for your safety is not something we generally have to worry about in our community.
But those two Rockingham County towns have a healthy sibling rivalry going for the top spot on the list that national firm SafeWise puts out every year for safest localities in the state.
This year's list has Broadway ranked at No. 1 and Bridgewater at No. 2. In 2019, Broadway was No. 10, and Bridgewater was No. 1.
"We've always hovered in the top five of the list fortunately, [but] in last year's reporting we had an isolated crime that dropped us to 10," Broadway Town Manager Kyle O'Brien said.
Talk about a first-world problem.
But seriously, good for those towns and their residents, police and other leadership who have made it the kind of place in which we enjoy to live.
THUMBS-NEUTRAL: As far as pills to swallow, this one is difficult.
For nearly three decades, Maryland resident Tonas Kalil and about 50 children came to Rockingham County for one week each August for the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp.
Children ranging from 7 to 17 years old attend the weeklong camp, mostly from Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. This would have been its 32nd year.
It was canceled because of COVID-19. It's a noteworthy shame, because this isn't your typical summer camp. The children who come together share a traumatizing and often lifetime injury, physically and mentally.
"That's a huge loss," Harrisonburg Deputy Fire Chief Matt Tobia said. "I'm sad, mostly for the kids. For many of these kids, who often live under difficult circumstances, it's a one-week respite. Camp is a safe place. It's heartbreaking."
Yes, it is, but it is also the right call.
THUMBS-UP: Please, do us a favor and understand that this is not an endorsement.
Well, it's not an endorsement of the candidacy of Kathleen Kelley, the GOP nominee for Harrisonburg City Council in November's election.
It is, however, an endorsement of competition and having a diverse field of candidates to be our elected representatives. A Republican hasn't officially run for council since 2014.
As far as snowballs go in … Well, Kelley has an uphill battle in front of her.
But our policy, as always, is to educate yourself on the candidates, make an informed decision and, of course, vote on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.