THUMBS-UP: Bravo to the Harrisonburg High School Marching Blue Streaks band. On Sept. 25, the band competed for the first time in 639 days and brought home a bevy of honors, including first place in the 5A competition.
That’s a great honor. But, this coming Saturday, an even bigger honor will take place — the band will perform for hometown fans when the school hosts the Shenandoah Valley Marching Invitational starting at 11:15 a.m.
Of course, that will be a great time to see (and hear) plenty of high school bands from up and down the Shenandoah Valley. Want to go? Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and free for children under 5.
THUMBS-DOWN: With fall colors ready to pop, in some cases already starting to turn, it’s important to remember what happens up on Skyline Drive every October — an huge influx of tourists.
Call them Leaf Peepers, and when they hit that leisurely drive, congestion follows. So, it’s important to remember to follow the posted speed limits and take heed of the animals that cross the drive in Shenandoah National Park.
Remember, it’s supposed to be a relaxing drive. Not a race to the next overlook.
THUMBS-UP: On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced that Italian meat company Veronesi Holding S.p.A. is investing nearly $100 million in its first American production facility in Rockingham County, which will create 150 jobs.
After the company chose to place its North American headquarters in Virginia over North Carolina, it was then a choice between Innovation Village and Mill Place Commerce Park in Verona, according to Shenandoah Valley Partnership Director Jay Langston.
We think the company made the ride choice coming to Rockingham. More jobs are always a good thing.
