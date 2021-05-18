THUMBS-UP: What the marker reads about late Bridgewater Town Council member Roscoe Burgess Sr. could be one of the truest things ever written: “A legend in this town.”
Indeed, he was.
Burgess, who died at the age of 83 in 2013, not only was the first Black councilman in town, he was one of the first Black players in the Rockingham County Baseball League, of which he’s a Hall of Fame member.
But it wasn’t always that way with the RCBL. Before integration, Black and white Valley residents didn’t play in the same league, but sports was one way that Burgess sought to bring people together, according to his son Ron Burgess.
So, it’s only fitting that the town’s Riverwalk, encouraging people of all ages, races and creeds to walk along the North River in town, bears his name and that marker with the apt description.
“It was a love town. There was nothing like Bridgewater,” said Emmitt Lee, 84, a Bridgewater native and friend and former teammate of Burgess. “In other little towns, being Black, you couldn’t do what you wanted to do. But here in Bridgewater, it was wide open.”
As it should be everywhere, forever.
THUMBS-DOWN: The “wholesale” layoffs at Harrisonburg’s Rosetta Stone last week were another punch in the gut for a company established in the city in 1992 that has seen its local employment footprint dwindle over the years.
The company had employed roughly 500 workers locally in 2012, but the figure dropped to roughly 300 by the end of 2015 and down to 179 in September 2020.
It’s also a shot to the tech industry, an area in which the Shenandoah Valley has been trying to up its employment figures. Of course, there are also several area residents who no longer have jobs just as it appears we’re reaching the end of the paralyzing COVID-19 pandemic.
Yes, it goes without saying that the hope is those impacted by the layoffs regain their financial footing once the offered severance packages come to an end. But we also hope this local loss to the region’s tech industry isn’t a death knell.
