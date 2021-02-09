Thumbs-up: Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that all school divisions in the state must offer in-person learning.
The decision doesn’t really have an effect on Harrisonburg and Rockingham County public schools, because our administrators were ahead of the curve in offering in-person instruction.
Last week, Harrisonburg increased the number of students in the classroom from 15% to 30% of its population, and Rockingham County opened its doors to high schoolers for the first time since March 13.
Let’s hope our local administrators continue to evaluate how they can best serve our students moving through the pandemic slog.
Thumbs-down: There’s not really anyone to point this thumb down at, but the news on local employment figures isn’t great.
In December, unemployment for the Harrisonburg metro area rose for the first time since May and employment figures declined for the second month in a row, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In February 2020, 67,547 city and county residents were employed — a record figure since 1990 when the data was first collected.
By December, employment stood at 62,223, over 5,300 positions short of February 2020, according to preliminary data from the BLS.
With vaccines reaching arms — and hopefully picking up pace in coming weeks — let’s hope more of our friends and neighbors find their way back to the workforce.
Thumbs-up: It wasn’t really news when Northam’s office “announced” Smiley’s Ice Cream’s expansion into Bridgewater late last month, but it’s good news nonetheless.
Our readers would have known about the plan since last year, but it is always good to see a local business doing well, especially given the pandemic economy.
And Bridgewater officials, too, must be pleased to finally see development on a long-vacant parcel in an area that could very well be key to the town’s future.
