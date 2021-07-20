THUMBS-UP: Maybe more of a thumbs-half-staff. The Shenandoah Valley region is leading the state when it comes to recovering jobs lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Winchester metro area recovered 101% of the jobs lost in March and April 2020 by June, while Staunton recovered 84% by June, according to Joe Mengedoth, a Richmond Federal Reserve Bank economist, citing the most recent data available.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County clawed back 70% of the jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic by June.
That's good news, but it's somewhat tempered by the fact that we still have a ways to go. Here's to hoping the trend continues in the right direction.
THUMBS-DOWN: The James Madison University softball team's inspiring season this past year continues to be celebrated.
Unfortunately, Saturday's JMU Night hosted by the Washington Nationals was marred by gunfire outside the ballpark.
Page County product Kate Gordon threw out the first pitch and cameras showed members of the James Madison softball team in the stands on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network early on in the baseball game in Washington, D.C.
The top half of the sixth inning in the game between the Padres and Nats had just ended in front of about 33,000 fans when several shots were heard on South Capitol Street, just outside the third-base side of the stadium, according to The Associated Press.
But in the moment, no one knew whether the rapid series of shots was coming from inside the ballpark or beyond.
The shooting, an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars, left three people injured, Ashan Benedict, the Metropolitan Police Department’s executive assistant police chief, told the AP.
It was a sad way to end JMU Night at Nationals Park, as the National League team honored members of the College World Series softball team earlier. There have been JMU Nights in years past at Nationals Park, but this year was special on the heels of the success of the softball team in 2021.
THUMBS-UP: Did someone say fried chicken?
The Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company welcomed crowds back to its lawn party grounds last week, and it sure did feel like life is somewhat getting back to normal.
From antique tractors to carnival rides to live music -- and yes, that crispy, golden delicious chicken -- were back to help raise money for the department, but perhaps as important to bring people together again.
“We are doing pretty well here,” said Margaret Miller, president of the Ladies Auxiliary. “And we are excited to be back.”
We're excited, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.