THUMBS-UP: We've written about Cam'Ron Stuart before in this very spot. He's the Harrisonburg High School senior who, as of this writing, has now been accepted into 20 colleges. And, just like every other senior at every other high school in Virginia, he saw his final semester cut short thanks to the pandemic. Sure, he's disappointed, but he's ready to make his college announcement, but we'll all have to wait until June 6 to hear it.
That's fine and dandy, but how about someone give Stuart the proper stage (we're thinking online thanks to social distancing) to make this announcement. Surely, if Stuart was a big-time Division I prospect, no school would pass up the opportunity to showcase his decision -- and we'd love to see the same extended to him.
Nobody is putting down athletic accomplishments here -- good athletes get free, or at the very least a heck of deal, on college. And schools, when those kids' make their decisions, line them up on stage. Obviously, that can't happen now. But some thought should be put into letting Stuart get his day.
We can't wait until he graduates college and comes back -- he says it's his intention to return to Harrisonburg after he gets that ultimate diploma. We can't wait to see what college he picks.
We would just love the opportunity to see it happen in a public venue -- and that includes online.
THUMBS-DOWN: Anybody else miss walking around the grocery store and impulse buying a box of sea-salt Triscuits and a tub of Nutella? Yeah, us, too.
THUMBS-UP: Yes, Harrisonburg needs that second high school, and anybody denying that isn't following along. That makes the decision the city School Board made last week all the harder to swallow, even if it was the right decision. That night, via Zoom, members of the board voted unanimously to suspend construction of the new high school for up to one year.
Yes, this COVID-19 pandemic has thrown everything for a loop -- our daily lives, some of our health, our ability to see our loved ones and, soon, its across-the-board economic impact is going to be felt. Meals and hotel taxes in the city are going to plummet and, just like City Manager Eric Campbell said, it's not in Harrisonburg's best interest to secure bond financing for a second high school at this time, if even possible.
So all we can do is hope. Hope this passes and Gov. Ralph Northam can open the state back up for business soon. Hope the meals and hotel taxes come back and hope, that in a few months, Harrisonburg is on better financial footing and can move forward with the high school.
Tonight, we expect the City Council to approve Change Order No. 4.
The right decision? Of course.
A hard one? No doubt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.