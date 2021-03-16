THUMBS-UP: If there are positives to glean from the COVID-19 pandemic, one of them has to be the uptick in visitors to Shenandoah National Park.
Visitation was up 16.8% percent in 2020 — 1.7 million passed through the gates as opposed to 1.4 million in 2019. And more visitors to the park usually means more people heading down Swift Run Gap and into Rockingham County.
You know what more visitors to Rockingham County means? Hopefully, more tourism dollars.
Being outdoors does pay off, it appears.
THUMBS-DOWN: We’re set to lose a Valley icon at the end of the month when WHSV’s Bob Corso signs off for the last time with our local news station after 33 years.
Sure, we wish Corso nothing but the best in his post-work life. It’s just going to take some getting used to not seeing him on our television anymore. That’s something we’ll all be sad about.
THUMBS-UP: To the Harrisonburg High School students taking part in the “Life In The Face Of COVID” project spearheaded by English teacher Mary Strickler.
Twenty students from different backgrounds, ethnicities, interests and life experiences have been tasked with thinking about how to visually represent their experience during the last year.
Each student will decorate a life-sized silhouette of themselves with pictures that showcase what the pandemic has meant to them, what life has looked like for them.
The displays will be traveling around the city and they’re completing them with help from James Madison University students thanks to professor Elisabeth Kvernen, who has paired each college student with a high school artist to help create the works.
We’ll be looking for them.
