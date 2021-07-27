THUMBS-UP: On Saturday, we met Justice Murchison, a 6-year-old who lives on Kelley Street and has taken ownership of his family’s planting box at the community garden located just down the street.
He’s a kid with a green thumb and a curious nature who aspires to be an astronaut, gardener and YouTuber when he grows up. He’s also a pretty giving individual.
Along with tomatoes and sweet peppers he grows on his small plot, he also harvests a vegetable he’s not a big fan of — cucumbers.
“I don’t like cucumbers,” he says with a wince.
Yet he grows them anyway. Why?
“Those are for our people.”
Bravo, Justice. Keep that green thumb and keep your eyes on the sky. That’s where the limit is for this young man.
THUMBS-DOWN: By all accounts, Bridgewater Police Chief Joe Simmons is a man of the people, a homegrown officer who rose through the ranks of the town’s force to become its leader.
And, at the end of September, he plans to retire.
“I’ll miss the people,” Simmons said. “I enjoyed what I did. It wasn’t hard to come to work.”
Losing a dedicated chief of police is never easy. Not now. Not ever, really.
“If I had my choice, he wouldn’t retire,” Bridgewater Mayor Ted Flory said. “He’s done an amazing job in Bridgewater. The model of community policing they follow serves the citizens very well.”
We wish him well while lamenting the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.