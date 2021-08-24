THUMBS-UP: When Dwight Strickler, Augusta County animal control officer, drove up to a young bald eagle that appeared to have been hit by a car, he called it a “once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
That was March 6, and Strickler knew enough to bundle up the bruised bird and take it to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro.
On Thursday, that immature female bird, to the delight of nearly 400 onlookers at Grand Caverns Park in Grottoes, flew away to cheers.
Without Strickler following his training and bringing the bird to be healed, the eagle would not have had the future it has today, said Ed Clark, president and co-founder of the Virginia Wildlife Center.
"Had he not been willing to do so, this bird would not be here," Clark said.
Thanks to Strickler’s quick thinking and the long game of rehabbing the bird at the Wildlife Center, it’s back where it belongs — flying high in the wild.
Now watch out for cars, ma'am.
THUMBS-DOWN: Speaking of that eagle, according to Clark, the bird also had traces of lead in its system. He said that could come from lead ammunition used by hunters, which the bird ingests while scavenging for food.
Clark, a hunter himself, said he’s switched to copper and encouraged other hunters to do so.
Strickler, also an avid hunter, said while copper is a little bit more expensive, he encouraged it as well.
"I'm 100% for getting rid of some of the leads," Strickler said.
Sounds like a good idea.
THUMBS-UP: To all the senior 4-H and FFA students who, for the last time, walked their animals through the Rockingham County Fair show ring.
You did good, and best of luck in college or whatever your next step in life is.
