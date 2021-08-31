THUMBS-UP: When she was a teacher at Elkton Elementary School, Lauren Shifflett came up with a class project called “Superville Shifflett,” which taught her students about money.
They started with 50 cents, had to pay for supplies and rent, “showed up for work” and used the money to make the super village bigger and more complex.
This took place in 2019 and garnered Shifflett statewide recognition.
Now at South River Elementary, she’s earned some national recognition as well.
Earlier this month, Shifflett learned she had won the John Morton Award, given annually by the Council for Economic Education in elementary, middle and high school categories across the country.
As the winner, Lauren receives $1,000 and will address her colleagues nationally on classroom technique at the “Award-Winning Teachers Share Best Practices” session of the council’s annual convention on Oct. 1.
Said John Kruggel, associate director of the Department of Economics at James Madison University, who nominated Shifflett for the award: “We are thrilled to see her hard work recognized and feel lucky to have Lauren here in Rockingham County.”
We agree. We’re very lucky.
THUMBS-DOWN: On Sunday, Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast and left Louisiana’s electrical grid in shambles.
None of that is good.
Ida was blamed for at least one death — someone hit by a falling tree outside of Baton Rouge. But with many roads impassable and cellphone service knocked out in places, the full extent of its fury was still coming into focus.
Again, not good.
And if the current forecasted path of Ida’s remnants holds true, the Valley could be seeing plenty of rain in the next few days. Some forecasts are calling for those leftovers to hit our skies late tonight. That could mean flooding.
So it’s imperative that if we see major rain and local creeks, runs and rivers rise, remember: Turn around, don’t drown.
Getting where you need to go isn’t worth your life.
THUMBS-UP: On Wednesday, Hope Distributed launches its “Baby Hope” program — distributing essential baby care items to families in need.
While the need for such things is troubling, the fact that the organization has recognized it’s out there and is doing what it can to help, well, that’s something to be thankful for.
