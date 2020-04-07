THUMBS-DOWN: The Virginia Department of Health's reporting of COVID-19 cases leaves much to be desired. True, we understand how HIPPA laws can muddy the information waters, but when it comes to a global pandemic reaching our shores and eventually our backyards, it's time for the state to do a better job of keeping us more informed where the cases are happening.
As of right now, the state website is updated each day at 9 a.m. with reported cases in health districts (we're in the Central Shenandoah) broken down into counties and cities. That's where it ends.
That's not enough.
A good example of how to better keep residents safe and informed is the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control website, which gives a number of cases and deaths per county, plus has a COVID-19 case list broken down into ZIP codes.
Granted, we do appreciate the demographic breakdown the Virginia Department of Health provides. But to keep the numbers impactful, and helpful, is to let us know where, if any, local hot spots are. This isn't to intrude on patient privacy, but to help keep those of us who aren't patients safe and to know where the help is needed.
We think that's fair and necessary.
THUMBS-UP: Was there ever a doubt the people of the Shenandoah Valley were going to step up, meet this crisis head-on and take care of each other?
Most certainly not.
Which is why the work of various groups to make sure first responders and hospital workers have personal protective equipment -- such as face masks -- came as no surprise to us.
So kudos to people like Jeff Guinn, owner of Mark-It in downtown Harrisonburg, who teamed up with roughly 20 people as Hburg Makers Help to create 1,200 face shields for Sentara RMH staff.
So big thanks to residents like Phil Helmuth and the Mennonite Disaster Service, which coordinated roughly 40 people to make 1,000 masks for the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
Many volunteers were from the Dayton area in addition to Dressed Up Threads, which provided the material, Helmuth said. Volunteers for Dressed Up Threads created masks and kits to drop off at people's homes for them to sew.
We know we're forgetting plenty of the countless people and organizations that have stepped up.
We all appreciate all of you. And that's the truth.
