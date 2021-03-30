THUMBS-UP: Let’s welcome Elkton to the Appalachian Trail Community program.
Through the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, a nonprofit organization working to protect, manage and advocate for the Appalachian Trail, the program recognizes more than 40 communities that have been assets for anyone using the Appalachian Trail.
Being less than 7 miles down Swift Run Gap from the Appalachian Trail, Elkton is the latest such community to join the program, which can be a boon for the downtown and its businesses since the program touts each town as a stop for hikers to refuel.
“Hopefully this designation will serve as a driver for supporting existing small businesses, downtown revitalization and promote tourism in our town,” said Mayor Joshua Gooden.
We hope so, too.
THUMBS-UP: Speaking of the outdoors, both the city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County recently threw their support behind Shenandoah Mountain National Scenic Area designation.
Of course, for the nearly 90,000 acres on Shenandoah Mountain between U.S. 33 and U.S. 250 to get such a designation takes, literally, an act of Congress. So, it’s nice to see both the city and county passing resolutions of support that will, if approved, give the pristine wild area an extra layer of protection.
THUMBS-DOWN: It’s tough to understand, with garbage cans on either side of the walkway next to the Water Street parking garage, why anybody would throw empty beer cans, soda bottles and other trash into Blacks Run.
We enjoy walking by there and checking out the ducks, not the floating trash.
Let’s stop this, yes?
