THUMBS-UP: This one goes to the students at River Bend Elementary School, who are now awaiting official word if their domino-like toppling of approximately 4,600 cereal boxes can be certified as a Guinness World Record.
Sure, a lot of it just had to do with fun, but there was plenty of work that surrounded such a task that taught the students plenty. For starters, they had to come up with a design and even got help from a local engineering firm to make sure things went off without a hitch. Plus, they had to overcome some adversity while setting up those boxes — at one point about 30 boxes fell over. In all, it took 20 people about seven hours to set up all those boxes. Then, on Wednesday, the boxes were tipped and to the delight of all those watching, the boxes fell just like they were supposed to.
Now we wait. Will River Bend Elementary be certified as the new record-holder? Sure, that would be nice. But the fun was getting it all together and coming together as a school.
The rest, as they say, is just gravy … or milk.
THUMBS-DOWN: Pardon us if we laugh at the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision selection committee for making undefeated James Madison University the No. 3 national seed in the upcoming playoffs.
Yes, like most collegiate sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the undefeated and top-ranked-in-the-poll Dukes didn’t get to play their full schedule due to the virus. But, if a team is ranked No. 1 in the poll, but not No. 1 in the playoffs, something seems a bit off. Right?
Don’t worry, though, looks like head coach Curt Cignetti is using the snub as motivation.
THUMBS-UP: Bravo to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA which, according to a Monday email, announced that it achieved a 93% save rate. The save rate for cats is 90.1% and for dogs it’s 98.4%.
The key, according to the email, is the Have a Heart Fund, which helped reduce medical euthanasia from 634 in 2018 to 72 in 2020.
“The No Kill language has been very divisive in our community. We’re not looking to put a label on the fact that we are working hard to save every animal that comes into our care. The Have a Heart Fund plays a critical role in our success, which is why all donations received during the Great Community Give will be earmarked for this fund,” said Huck Nawaz, executive director of the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA.
Giving day is Wednesday. But you can give a dog or cat a home any day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.