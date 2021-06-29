THUMBS-UP: How can someone tell if a new exhibit at a museum is worth going to see? The person compiling the exhibit using the word “enlightening” is a good indicator.
Because that’s the very word Helen Smith, chair of the Plains District Memorial Museum, uses to describe “Women Pioneers of Plains District” — a historical look at the trend-setting women in that area of Rockingham County.
The exhibit, which runs through December, puts the spotlight on people like Phoebe Orebaugh — the first woman from Rockingham County to serve in the House of Delegates — and Iva Gordon, the first woman elected to Timberville Town Council in 1958. To put that into perspective, now half of Timberville’s governing body is made up of women.
One of the most recent “firsts” for women comes from the education section of the exhibit, which features the first woman to serve as a high school principal in Rockingham County — Donna Abernathy.
Abernathy, a 1986 Broadway High School graduate, returned to her alma mater in 2015 to serve as its principal.
“It’s kind of interesting, isn’t it?” Smith said.
Very interesting, indeed. It’s also a worthy exhibit to check out.
THUMBS-DOWN: The increase in building-material costs has thrown a wrench into the plans of some of our area farmers who had plans to expand.
Look no further than Singers Glen poultry farmer Dalton Wenger, who had to “bite the bullet” to finish the litter shed for two poultry houses he started to build before the prices shot up.
“I was committed to it and going to do it, and as the project progressed, materials just kept on going up and stuff got harder to get, and waiting on materials got longer than usual to be able to build,” he said.
Now his project is stalled. He isn’t the only one.
Kenny Martin of Martin’s Native Lumber in Dayton expects prices to drop for panels in the next five weeks as mills catch up on back orders from the pandemic and other supply chain disruptions.
We hope that’s the case. Not only for our agriculture community’s sake, but for grocery-store shoppers as well.
