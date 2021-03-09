THUMBS-UP: Social media has become fodder, rightfully so at times, for those claiming censorship and the loss of civil discourse in our country. Both sides have a point.
But there are times when social media, and all the ills that come with it, can do good things. Look no further than a story we highlighted last week about Bross Holland, who was working on a truck at an old U.S. Army Air Corps base in Ephrata, Wash., when he found dog tags that belonged to Ray O. Smallwood of Harrisonburg. He posted his find on the “All Things Harrisonburg, VA and Surrounding Areas” Facebook page and Rhonda Lentz recognized the name.
It was her father.
Lentz said she had an indescribable feeling when first seeing the dog tag and realizing it was her father’s.
“I was very, very, very close with my dad, so it just reinforces the bond that we had,” Lentz said.
Holland and Lentz connected over Facebook and he put the dog tags in the mail.
Just like that, another part of Ray O. Smallwood is coming home.
THUMBS-DOWN: Hang on now; this thumbs-down isn’t about Kemper Dadisman, who for 37 years has been involved with local Scouts, serving as scoutmaster for Troop 40 and eventually advancement chair for the Massanutten District. After nearly four decades of volunteer work, he needs a break.
This thumb-down is for the void his departure makes. Local Scouts without Dadisman’s leadership and caring just won’t be the same.
“Kemper is one of these volunteers who are virtually irreplaceable. … Many folks don’t do it for as long as he has. In fact, few do,” said Jim Battaglia, Scout executive and CEO of Scouts BSA Virginia Headwaters Council, which oversees 13 counties in Northern and Central Virginia. “There’s no gratitude you can say to him. He’s a true scouter and true community-oriented person.”
He will be missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.