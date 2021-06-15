THUMBS-UP: With the gradual return to normalcy from the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have a lot to celebrate.
Last week, another annual tradition resumed, sort of, to the joy of many in the community.
The Harrisonburg Police Department brought back a scaled-down version of the Special Olympics Torch Run
Three athletes — Amy Seager, 39, Michael Frazier, 25, and Troy Evans, 32 — attended the run, each getting a chance to carry the torch.
“It feels good to be back with the runners and the athletes,” Evans said.
Traditionally, the run would take the torch to Verona as part of the statewide Law Enforcement Torch Run, but for the second year in a row, the event was scrapped. Instead, HPD ran 21 miles throughout the city.
“We’re so happy to have you back,” officer Mike Gangloff told the athletes. “It’s all about you today. Hold that torch high.”
We're happy to have them back, too.
THUMBS-UP: If you don't have plans for Wednesday, consider going out to Bluestone Vineyard, where a fundraiser will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. benefiting Tucker Dean, a Bridgewater boy battling a rare disease.
His mother, Brittany Dean, noticed a hesitation in Tucker's walk late last year, and he had trouble concentrating in school.
A trip to the pediatrician brought an initial theory that Tucker was suffering from attention deficit disorder. But medications weren’t working and his symptoms were getting worse. Things got even worse when a fall sent him to the emergency room, and ultimately, a diagnosis of leukodystrophy.
Leukodystrophy, according to the National Institutes of Health, is a group of disorders that causes abnormal development or destruction of the brain’s myelin sheath — fatty matter that protects the brain's nerves.
Wednesday's event features Elvis tribute artist Michael Hoover. Tickets are $50, and can be bought by calling 540-828-0099 or at the vineyard.
