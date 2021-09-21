THUMBS-UP: To the memory of Jim Dove, a Dayton resident who died last month and is now immortalized with a park bench and a mural with his favorite saying painted on it.
If you ask those who knew Dove, a former restaurant owner who took teens under his wing and acted as a second father to many, they’ll tell you how great and caring of a person he was. Seeing his memory get recognition with the bench and the stories told by those who knew him is what “small town” is all about.
Now is as good a time as any to heed his favorite words: “The best things in life are still free — kind words and a smile.”
According to Yvette Auville, Dove’s sister, he lived by that saying.
THUMBS-DOWN: We’re not too old to remember what it was like being a college student. So, it comes as no surprise that missing street signs in Dayton were, according to James Madison University officials, found in a dorm.
Yes, seems like harmless fun. But taking down street signs is illegal. It’s not really worth the trouble that follows once the perpetrators are caught. It also costs the town money, and by extension, its taxpaying residents.
For sure, street signs have ended up in dorm rooms since the invention of higher education (OK, we’re just guessing there), but that doesn’t make taking them any less wrong.
THUMBS-UP: Speaking of James Madison (the school, not its dorm rooms or students), the college has committed to provide $5 million to help the city pay for the estimated $10.4 million University Boulevard relocation project, according to city documents.
This should help alleviate traffic along the route to the new Atlantic Union Bank Center. And, as an added bonus, according to Tom Hartman, director of public works for the city, there’s also a chance the overall price tag could come down.
