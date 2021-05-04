THUMBS-UP: There should be an asterisk next to each name listed for the 2020-21 Rockingham County Teachers of the Year.
We mean the good kind of asterisk. The honors, announced at the April 26 School Board meeting, should garner a little more recognition after the school year students — and teachers — had to endure.
From starting as online only and slowly building into a return to the school buildings for most students, we’ll be hard-pressed to see another year quite like this one. Which makes the names on the list even more impressive than usual.
THUMBS-DOWN: To COVID-19 for the umpteenth time this year. A year after the novel coronavirus put the kibosh on the Valley League season, it has put another kink in the chain for the upcoming season — lack of host families.
"We have got several teams really having a difficult time with [finding] host families. It is largely due to COVID and that is very understandable,” said Bruce Alger, president/commissioner of the Valley Baseball League.
He’s right, and that stinks. Up and down the Valley there are stories of lifelong friendships made between families and future Major League Baseball players, but those stories come from before COVID-19. Suddenly, welcoming a stranger to live in your home for a few months seems like a tall ask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.