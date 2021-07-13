THUMBS-UP: Stuff the Bus events aren’t uncommon around here. But Mount Crawford is having its first in August and going a step further by making it a memorial event.
For those not in the know, Stuff the Bus is a fundraiser of sorts, but instead of money, contributors are asked to donate school supplies. Sadly, yes, some students out there go without when it comes to pencils, pens, notepads and a bevy of other items essential during the school year.
And Mount Crawford, in holding its first one, is making its event in honor of Donna Trobaugh.
Trobaugh, a graduate of Turner Ashby High School, retired from the Rockingham County Public Schools system in 2019 after 35 years. She was a bus driver and teacher's aide. She died on March 6, 2020, at the age of 66.
A more fitting tribute may be tough to find.
THUMBS-DOWN: When people were working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, many took that time to adopt pets from their local shelters.
Sadly, as people return to work or have lost their jobs, some of those pets are going back to whence they came, according to reports all over the country.
We understand the lost job part. Pets, of any kind, are like having a child — neither are cheap and all need your devoted care. However, we find it hard to excuse those who gave having a pet a “whirl” and, once office beckoned again, decided it wasn’t their thing.
Pets are a lifetime commitment. This shouldn’t be hard to figure out.
THUMBS-UP: On Thursday, new Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner sat down to talk with the Daily News-Record about her past and what the future for her as the city’s top cop holds.
We’re encouraged to hear that she wants to keep the bridge to the community that her predecessor, Eric English, helped fix. That bridge comes with a toll, however. Warner says she’ll meet with the Northeast Neighborhood Association, the group that endorsed former Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho, who served as interim chief, for the job. We hope that happens soon.
Warner says she’s also been told she can fill Camacho’s vacant position. This bodes well for the city, too.
We welcome Chief Warner and we look forward to her following through.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.