THUMBS-UP: When Peggy Richardson moved back to Port Republic after spending time teaching in Northern Virginia, she settled in her ancestral home — a nearly 200-year-old house tucked away off Main Street.
Since then, she’s been on a mission to preserve the history of the crossroad community.
In 2016, Richardson was part of a group of residents who sought to protect the area instead of allowing it to be a site for new development, she said. At the time, she wanted to keep Port Republic’s character and make sure any changes that happen are compatible with what already exists in the community.
We couldn’t agree more with her mission when it comes to the bucolic landscape of our slice of the Shenandoah Valley and the small towns that dot it.
THUMBS-UP: Last week, the Edinburg VFW Post 2447 took part in recording the experiences of veterans for the Americans in Wartime Voices of Freedom Project. It’s easy to forget how important these stories are, especially as this country loses the Greatest Generation and Vietnam veterans begin to climb the ladder of age.
All these stories are important and should be preserved.
THUMBS-DOWN: When the weather gets cold, the ice and show build up and plows scrape our roads, those dang pot holes rear their ugly heads.
Nothing is worse that rolling along Interstate 81 or Va. 42 at a steady speed and then “BAM!”
If you encounter a pothole on a state-maintained road, you can call 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623) to report it or head online to virginiadot.org.
Remember, slow down for the mobile pothole fixers. They’re our, and our cars’, friends.
THUMBS-UP: Big thumbs-up to J. Frank Hillyard sixth-grader Ella Beagle, River Bend fourth-grader Olivia Ameigh and Ava Grace Flory, a junior at Turner Ashby High School, for being the three students who won the Vigilant for the Valley face mask contest.
Over 100 submissions were reviewed by a group of local artists from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and these three were deemed to have the best designs.
“We had to get through this and we did,” Ella said of the hardships endured when the pandemic hit last year. “Even though corona isn’t gone really.”
Nope, it’s not gone yet, Ella. But thanks to people like you, Olivia and Ava, we’ll get through this.
