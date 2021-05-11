THUMBS-UP: It’s always nice to see the unsung get their due, and there aren’t many people as “unsung” as school cafeteria workers.
On Friday, in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, that’s exactly what happened as both divisions celebrated School Lunch Hero Day.
Just like teachers, these boots-on-the-ground workers at our local schools have dealt with the great unknown the past 14 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While students were home from school, cafeteria workers went above and beyond to make sure those students were still fed. Sadly, for too many students, those school meals are the only ones they’re guaranteed.
Since September, Rockingham County Public Schools prepared and served over 1 million meals; as of the end of April, HCPS handed out 1,156,470. That’s a lot of food going out during stressful times.
“These amazing folks figured out how to do their jobs, in person ... way before vaccines, using mitigation and to do it in a way to just carry on and make sure our kids got fed,” said Andrea Early, executive director of nutrition for HCPS.
And we’ll echo the sentiments of Gerald Lehman, director of food and nutrition services for RCPS, as well: “I told each of our staff members that they were my ‘hero,’” he said.
THUMBS-DOWN: This isn’t for the season, just the way it ended. On Saturday, James Madison’s football team squandered a 21-point halftime lead, losing to Sam Houston 38-35 in the FCS semifinals.
Hey, it’s football. Those things happen.
Sure, another trip to Frisco, Texas, for a chance to bring home the big prize would have been great; but in a truncated spring season due to the coronavirus, the Dukes overcame plenty of adversity — and uncertainty.
Granted, it’s OK for JMU fans to be disappointed. But with plenty of established talent returning for what we all hope is full season come fall, the Dukes should be loaded. Don’t be surprised if there’s another deep run then.
THUMBS-UP: On Monday, the Virginia Department of Health reported just 336 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest amount in over a year.
Yes, this is reason to celebrate.
