THUMBS-DOWN: Our thumbs-down muscles sure get a workout whenever we hear the latest update on the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Virginia. First, it was a slow rollout. Now, it’s just straight-up confusion when it comes to getting needles in the arms of residents of the commonwealth.
The latest is CVS joining the fray, first announcing two weeks ago that it would bring 26,000 vaccine doses to the state. Last week, it came to light that the company and the Virginia Department of Health could not work out a coordinated system on such short notice.
Why was there such short notice? Because state officials heard of CVS’s program through a press release, according to the VDH.
Bring on the confusion, as eligible residents who had already registered through the VDH then signed up for appointments with CVS. Basically, the two registration systems weren’t talking to each other and they can’t in the future due to the technical issues.
Wouldn’t it have been nice if at least the humans in the offices of CVS and the VDH talked to each other?
THUMBS-UP: It’s nice when a promise morphs into a fantastic idea. So, let’s give Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards some well-earned kudos on the summer school program that will debut after the normal school year ends.
The summer camp, which will run from June 21 to July 16, is open to all students in grades K-8 and, pretty important here, is free of charge. The curriculum during this program will be focused on remediation after students were forced to learn online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re excited, and happy, to see that students who fell behind for whatever reason during a weird time will be afforded the chance to catch up before their next school year begins.
And, to think, it started with the simplest of promises: “I wanted to promise students they would be back together,” Richards said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.