THUMBS-DOWN: It’s been nearly a year since a gas leak led to a massive explosion that leveled a strip mall on Harrisonburg’s Miller Circle that, thankfully, claimed no lives and sent just three to the hospital.
Yet the debris remains, “hidden” behind a falling-apart chain-link fence.
And that debris, to put it lightly, stinks, according to some nearby business owners. Plus, with its proximity to Blacks Run, we’re sure some bad things are seeping into the creek.
The city says it can’t do much about it. According to city spokesperson Michael Parks, the explosion required many different groups, such as insurance agencies, to come together to review the incident and that has led to the longevity of the cleanup process. Parks said he expects the cleanup to begin soon, with the property owner trying to hire a crew to rid us of that eyesore.
That’s little salve to the surrounding businesses right now, however.
“It’s just an eyesore, and it doesn’t really affect our business, we’ve kind of just accepted the fact it looks horrible,” said Rebecca Miller, an owner of the Domino’s on Miller. “It just looks like a trash site.”
We hope it’s cleaned up soon.
If the city can fine residents for leaving their trash bins on the side of the road after pickup day, surely it can do something to make sure Miller Circle gets cleaned up and, more importantly, that another pile of debris doesn’t sit around for 11 months.
THUMBS-UP: It’s chopping season for our local farmers, which means the backbones of Rockingham County (See: farmers) are chopping that corn for silage, which, in turn, means you’re going to see an increase of farm-equipment traffic on our roads.
Plenty of our rural roads are of the two-lane variety, and with lifelong farmers living among us, plenty of them will turn off the road when given the opportunity to let the traffic behind them pass.
That opportunity, however, isn’t always there. So, it’s of the utmost importance now to drive with patience, not to tailgate the big equipment and certainly not harass the farmers with your vehicles. Give them space, take a deep breath and smile with a wave when you can finally pass.
Then give yourself a thumbs-up. You’re a good neighbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.