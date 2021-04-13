THUMBS-UP: We’ll extend both hands and throw up both thumbs for all the volunteers who worked the Remote Area Medical pop-up clinic at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds over the weekend. While an official number of people attending the clinic to receive health care will take a few more days to compile, according to the nonprofit, more than 400 individuals were triaged over two days and they received more than $200,000 worth of free health care.
Those approximations provided by RAM are mind-boggling when you think about it, but are no surprise, sadly. If not for the work of this Tennessee-based organization, a lot of people would still be sick, in pain and in need of glasses and pivotal health care.
If not for the work of local volunteers, such as Laura Trull, the clinic might not have come for the second time since 2019.
The kindness of strangers — it rings true.
THUMBS-DOWN: The area losing yet another locally owned pharmacy is a tough pill to swallow. With Bridgewater Pharmacy closing up last year and now Broadway Drug Center following suit, it’s sad to see these mom-and-pop operations leaving.
No doubt, in Broadway’s case, after 54 years in the business, 77-year-old owner Nelson Showalter deserves the break. He earned it, that’s for sure.
But still, it’s sad to see these reminders of a simpler time going away.
THUMBS-UP: How about that East Rockingham competitive cheer team, everybody.
On Saturday, the Eagles put an end to the three-year state championship reign of Stuarts Draft with a 248-245.5 victory in the Region B championship.
“It’s so surreal,” Eagles fourth-year coach David Lam said. “We came into a really, really hard region and all we knew is we needed to focus on ourselves, give our best, do our routine and that’s what we did. We had no idea what results would come from that, but we just focused on ourselves and tried to maximize the scoresheet.”
That maximization now means the Eagles are headed to state competition.
Go get ‘em, Eagles.
