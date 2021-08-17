THUMBS-UP: To the newest Rockingham County Fire and Rescue station slated to open in the fall of 2022 north of Harrisonburg at Innovation Village.
The new $3 million, 12,000-square-foot fire and rescue station, according to Chief Jeremy Holloway, should shorten the response times and ease the burden on Broadway and Clover Hill volunteer squads. He said Broadway's is already one of the county's busiest EMS units, and units from Broadway, Harrisonburg and Clover Hill have had to put more resources into responding to more calls north of the city, stretching them thinner over the past two or three years.
"The response time to get an EMS unit there was greater than 10 minutes," Holloway said. "So, we felt the need to provide a service there that was quicker in that area."
This is great, and a quicker response time means a greater chance at saving lives.
He said the project includes more room to grow, and the site itself also means more can be added depending on development north of the city.
"Down the road, in the future, you don't know what the growth will bring, so we're prepared for that growth down the road," Holloway said.
We also like that kind of forward thinking.
THUMBS-DOWN: We’re not sure where the blame sits, but the Washington-based Environmental Integrity Project says Virginia isn’t doing enough to keep the Shenandoah River and its tributaries clean.
Virginia Department of Environmental Quality data from last year showed that 72% of sites across the Shenandoah Valley had E. coli bacteria levels above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommendation for swimming.
Clearly, someone is dropping the ball here.
Not only is the Shenandoah River, and its two forks that jut into Rockingham County, some pristine wildlife habitat, it’s also a tourism boon for a few of our local towns. A dirty river doesn't bring in the dollars and, more importantly, it could upset the balance of the flora and fauna that depend on it.
Let’s do our part.
THUMBS-UP: It’s Rockingham County Fair week.
‘Nuff said.
