THUMBS-UP: Friday was National Poultry Day. Today is National Ag Day. So, by default, that kind of makes the past few days a celebration of what Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley are all about.
So kudos to everybody who wakes at the crack of dawn to feed the chickens, till the land and check on the cows. You are the backbone upon which this little slice of the Old Dominion was built. And you continue to do your part to make sure this land is indeed bountiful and plentiful.
So, thank all of you.
THUMBS-UP: A group of bluegrass bands made their way to Stanley to perform for the still-mourning town.
In an effort to help raise money for Page County’s various police departments, Back Creek Valley Boys, Copper Canyon, Blue Ridge Thunder, Dark Hollow Bluegrass Band, Virginia Rain, The California Ramblers, Just One More and Roy Reed and Cooters Garage Band all jammed into the Stanley Fire Hall to put smiles on the faces of people still reeling from the Feb. 26 slaying of Stanley police officer Nick Winum.
In all, Bluegrass Behind the Badge raised $15,540 on Saturday to be split evenly between the four police departments in Page County.
That’s called community.
