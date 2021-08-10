THUMBS-UP and DOWN: We’re not lamenting events such as the United Way’s annual Stuff the Bus campaigns that popped up in Walmart parking lots this past weekend. We’re glad they’re out there.
The sad fact is too many students enter each new school year wanting for the basic needs to excel in the classroom. We’re talking the simple things, such as pens, notepads and the like. We hope, if able, you spent a few extra dollars on your latest trip to help.
What we are lamenting is the fact that such events are needed. When it comes to schools, no student should start the year behind due to lack of basic needs. We can hand out kudos to the United Way for hosting these great drives and for all of those who gave what they could; we can also be bothered that such events are needed.
THUMBS-UP: No matter what side of the political aisle you sit on, it’s great to see statewide candidates remembering our little slice of the Shenandoah Valley, and the voters within, exists.
So, let’s applaud the two gubernatorial candidates who made stops in our area last week. On Monday, it was Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Mount Crawford touting expanded broadband service.
On Saturday, Republican Glenn Youngkin was at the Broadway Emergency Squad headquarters with lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears. There, Youngkin stumped on his main three platform planks — supporting law enforcement, improving education and bolstering Virginia’s job supply.
In our politically divided landscape, the scope of importance on the issues varies from voter to voter, and it’s important for these voters to hear these issues directly from candidates.
Giving locals the opportunity to do just that is wonderful.
