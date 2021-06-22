THUMBS-UP: To celebrating the Friendly City’s friendliness.
Over the weekend, Harrisonburg had a block-party Juneteenth celebration along Liberty Street with music, food and literal dancing in the streets Saturday.
Then, on Sunday, locals gathered under the Turner Pavilion to celebrate World Refugee Day. That, too, included music and dancing.
More importantly, both days looked back on dark histories. Saturday’s was our own — Juneteenth has long been celebrated in the Black community as the unofficial end to slavery. Sunday’s was the rest of the world’s dark past and present of worn-torn countries and the people who flee them.
Some have found a safe home right here in Harrisonburg.
THUMBS-UP: In a normal school year, the Harrisonburg City Public Schools system picks a teacher from each school as its Teacher of the Year. But, you know how this past school year went. It was anything but normal.
So, with a sweeping resolution last week the Harrisonburg School Board named every teacher in the system its Teacher of the Year.
“HCPS teachers have risen to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and provided unwavering support to their students in all of the division’s schools,” the resolution stated. “HCPS teachers have worked countless hours to support their students’ academic, social and emotional well-being during the unexpected school closure and public health crisis. And HCPS teachers are essential to empowering families and communities to support our children.
“Therefore the Harrisonburg City School Board does recognize all Harrisonburg City Public Schools teachers as 2021 Teachers of the Year.”
We couldn’t agree more.
THUMBS-UP: Did you hug your dad this weekend? We sure hope so, because just like Mother’s Day a year ago, as the COVID-19 pandemic has loosened its grip on us (thanks to rising vaccination rates and safe practices) those of us lucky enough to have Dad around were able to do so.
Of course, a lot of us lost our fathers over the course of the year, which makes Father’s Day a tough pill to swallow. To those who went through their third June Sunday without their dads, we feel you.
And, hey dads, how cool was it to finally get those hugs again from visiting family?
They were the best.
