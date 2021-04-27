THUMBS-UP: Let’s play a jaunty tune of celebration for the Harrisonburg City Public Schools system, which earned a Best Communities for Music Education designation for the seventh time.
The goal here is to give students with a love of music options at an early age so, when they reach high school, they have a choice on which program to become more involved in. Fall in love with jazz? Well, there’s a band for that.
The designation, through the NAMM Foundation — a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,400 members around the world — proves, again, what everybody in the school system knows.
Music, in the city public schools, is serious business.
THUMBS-UP: It’s tough not to admire creativity when it comes to bringing communities together during a worldwide pandemic. So kudos to the Linville-Edom Elementary School community, which held a Beep! Beep! Bingo! event at the school Saturday.
When Principal Amy Painter decided it wasn’t a good idea to ask struggling businesses for money to supply school T-shirts, she got creative and decided the in-your-car bingo was the way to go. It appeared to be the right, and fun, choice.
It was indeed fun, with cars filled with children and rowdy, good-natured adults playing bingo from the comfort of their own cars across the road from the school. It started slow, with the radio feed not working for a bit. But even that didn’t dampen the fun, with participants laughing and honking their horns to urge on the people working the event.
Good times.
