THUMBS-UP: There's no shortage of tributes to Lucy F. Simms in the community, and for good reason. From the mural on the Elizabeth Street parking garage to the former school that bears to name to exhibits in museums, plenty of information is out there about the famed Black educator who was born into slavery.
However, as they say, you can't have too much of a good thing.
That's why we're pleased with the news that a state highway historical marker for Simms will be unveiled outside the Simms Center on Aug. 13.
“Lucy Simms paved a path for so many young girls and boys to become whoever they dreamed they could be, and in turn, solidified the belief at the core of the community that Harrisonburg is a city for all,” Mayor Deanna Reed said in a Thursday statement. “I hope future generations will see that marker and learn more about this great person and strive to be more like Lucy Simms.”
The unveiling will take place at 11 a.m. at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, 620 Simms Ave.
If you can't make it, stop on by at your leisure to show appreciation for all Simms' contributions.
THUMBS-DOWN: In a crime police described as cyclical, catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the area.
It brings more business to Greg Swartz, proprietor of Murph’s Mufflers in Harrisonburg, but as he says, there's an extra sting to paying for a repair because of someone else's actions.
“If it’s something that breaks from wear and tear, people can understand that, but when it’s a repair because someone stole something, it’s a different feeling,” Swartz said.
Thieves take the part and strip of platinum, which they then sell.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said in cases like this, it's usually one person or a group of people working in cahoots.
“Historically, it’s been proven to be that,” he said. “They’re usually all connected, so if you solve one case, you’ve probably solved them all.”
Here's to hoping police can bring the trend back down with some arrests.
