THUMBS-UP: For 45 years, Theresa C. Smith cooked breakfast for too many people to count in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Old-timers might remember her as manager of L&S Diner downtown, where she worked for 25 years; or maybe from 19 years she slung hash browns at Thomas House Restaurant in Dayton.
If you ate breakfast at either of these places, you probably know Smith.
At the end of the year, she’s retiring.
“You get all kinds of people and sometimes they’re having a bad day so you need to cheer them up a little bit. And they cheer us up. If you come in and are having a rough day, they’ll come in smiling or tell you some story … and it just lifts you right up and you’re feeling a lot better,” she said. “I’ve just made so many friends over the years. That would be the biggest thing for me is just all the people I’ve made friends with. So many of them are like family.”
With the end in sight, Smith hopes to continue making memory quilts, like the one she made in memory of her late husband, Eugene Smith, who died in 2018.
You’ll miss her smile. You’ll miss her penchant for cheering diners up.
Bravo to Smith.
THUMBS-DOWN: We’ll join the chorus of people who take umbrage with the end of daylight saving time. Sure, we loved that extra hour of sleep Sunday, but we’re not big fans of leaving work with the sun down.
We're not alone.
According to Healthline.com, “falling back” as winter nears leads to an uptick in seasonal depression. Those suffering from seasonal depression, according to the website, lose interest in things previously enjoyed, eat more (especially carbs) and lack energy. Some may have thoughts on self-harm as well.
Maybe it’s time to take look at fussing with our clocks — both the ones on our walls and in our bodies.
THUMBS-UP: Broadway High School saw a need among its students and stepped up.
The school, in partnership with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, expanded its food pantry amid the height of the pandemic, when the number of students seeking assistance surged from a few dozen a week to more than 300.
The demand has dwindled, but for the 40 or so students and their families who regularly get food from the expanded pantry, it remains an important resource.
Ideally, the need for the pantry would continue to decline, but it's good to know vulnerable children have it to fall back on.
