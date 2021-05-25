THUMBS UP: Hats off to the staff at Massanutten Technical Center.
Hit with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, they came up with a plan to continue their educational — and fundraising — tradition of having students build a house to be sold at auction.
With the price of lumber so high and social distancing and other protocols in place, MTC knew its building management program wasn’t going to be able to build the type of house it does every year for auction, Director Kevin Hutton said in an interview last week.
Instructors Jerry Arbogast and David Scott came to Hutton with the idea of building a tiny house, which would solve the supply issue and need fewer students to get done.
So, what’s what they did, constructing a 193-square-foot house Hutton hoped would help bring in $50,000 during the school’s annual auction.
Sure, it’s not the $100,000 the institution is used to getting during a normal year with its normal auction that includes a normal-sized house.
But hey, nothing’s been normal since the pandemic. At the end of the day, the students still learned useful skills, and we’ll take any win since the world got shook up by the virus.
THUMBS-DOWN: If you don’t know who Charlie Whetzel is, Rebecca Hollow can explain it to you in five words.
“He was the fair person,” said Holloway, general manager of the Rockingham County Fair Association.
Whetzel, 80, died Wednesday in Harrisonburg.
Over the years, Whetzel held numerous titles during his involvement with the Rockingham County Fair. In the early 1990s, Whetzel joined the fair as a board member and quickly rose to vice president and president, a position he held from 1994 to 1995. He later chaired the fair’s forward planning committee in the late 2000s.
His contributions to the fair were countless, but among his talents was his ability to bring in money.
For years, Whetzel was the top fundraiser for the Rockingham County Fair and helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects.
“He was not shy or bashful for asking the county for help, and he was very successful,” said Dennis Cupp, former longtime general manager of the fair. “If he said, ‘I want money,’ he got it.”
We always hate to see a pillar of the community go, and Charlie was among the biggest.
