Thumbs-down: From the start, Virginia’s release of the much-needed COVID-19 vaccine has been one big botch. First, the Virginia Department of Health wanted people in phase 1b of the rollout to send an email to get their names in the ever-expanding bucket. Of course, this didn’t take into account our lack of rural broadband and those 65 and older who may not have an email or might not be as internet savvy as the rest of us. Then, of course, there’s the overall lack of the coveted vaccines.
On top of that, there’s Sentara, which is prioritizing its medical group’s patients over nonpatients when it comes to getting a needle stuck in your arm.
“It was clearly the intent to make sure hospitals had what they needed to vaccinate their front-line health care workers. In some cases that went beyond and that was not our intent,” said Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator.
Most hospital systems across the state got the “message and have handled that really responsibly,” he said.
“There’s probably a legal or some sort of policy pathway to force their hand, we just have not explored it because, again, in most places it’s worked really well and there hasn’t been a need for it,” Avula said.
This could have been done better.
Thumbs-up: It’s not all gloom and doom when it comes to the vaccine rollout on the local level.
So, bravo to the Harrisonburg Fire Department for helping inoculate over 500 Harrisonburg City Public Schools employees on Friday.
And, bravo to Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway, who had staff answer phone lines to help steer people without internet and email access in the right direction as they inch toward getting the shots.
Thumbs-down: The snow. That’s it. That’s the thumbs-down.
OK, so maybe the white stuff isn’t so bad and plenty of us enjoy the quiet that comes with a good snowfall. But with Rockingham County Public Schools finally set to welcome back high school students on an A/B schedule Monday, the idea of some normalcy was delayed for a bit.
Though a snow day on the first day of February did seem quite normal.
Thumbs-up: When Isaac Alderfer was attending Broadway High School, he was one of the best track and field athletes in the Shenandoah Valley, finished third at the state cross country meet his senior year and topped all that talent by being one heck of a kid off the course.
Yes, you just knew big things were ahead for him no matter what he decided to do in college.
Now a junior at Eastern Mennonite University, Alderfer found himself back in the headlines with his performance at the Roanoke Invitational. That’s where he broke the Old Dominion Athletic Conference record for the 1-mile run by clocking a 4:11.91 — also the best time among all Division III athletes in the event this season.
Good to see some things haven’t changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.