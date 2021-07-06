THUMBS-UP: It was great to see people gathering to celebrate the Fourth of July, especially after plenty of us stayed home during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic a year ago.
There was live music, dancing, smiles and, of course, professionally done fireworks. It was all awesome.
It was also a reminder to stay vigilant against the virus. We’d like to keep things moving in the right direction.
THUMBS-DOWN: We’ll miss our backyard buddies, but we’re going to listen to the experts and take down our bird feeders for the time being.
Since May, a mysterious disease has been reported in songbirds in 10 states, including Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Ohio. Birds stricken by the disease exhibit signs of eye inflammation and discharge, imbalance or seizures.
Hopefully, the U.S. Geological Survey will get to the bottom of what is killing our favorite songbirds and we’ll be able to put our bird feeders back up. But, until then, we’ll wait.
And hope.
THUMBS-UP: Last week, Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, was named the Brain Injury Association of Virginia Legislator of the Year. It’s an honor he says he was surprised to receive. The truth is, however, it’s one he has very much earned.
During the 2021 General Assembly session, Wilt sponsored legislation to amend the Board of Education’s definition of “traumatic brain injury” to include an injury to the brain caused by a medical condition. The year prior, Wilt helped pass a bill that requires curriculum on brain injury as part of the four-hour mandatory training for crisis intervention programs.
“I’ve always had a special place in my heart for citizens who have challenges that limit their abilities,” he said.
And he continues to prove that in Richmond.
