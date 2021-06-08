THUMBS-UP: To the town of Dayton, which after seeing its Redbud Festival canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, jumped back into the fray this past weekend by opening its downtown to throngs of festivalgoers.
The fest, which usually takes place in mid-April when the redbuds start to bloom, was postponed this year with the hopes Gov. Ralph Northam would lift attendance caps by June. That gamble paid off.
THUMBS-DOWN: Over Memorial Day weekend, the Virginia State Police say there were 14 fatal crashes in the commonwealth. Sadly, with holiday traffic comes the increased likelihood of crashes and with those crashes, the loss of life.
Of those, two were riding motorcycles and eight were not wearing seat belts.
The latter is a problem that shouldn’t be a problem. It’s been too long since the words “wear your seat belts” entered our everyday lexicon. Let’s keep heeding that call.
THUMBS-UP: Hearty thumbs-up to the folks behind an Elvis impersonator fundraiser for Tucker Dean and his family. We’ve written about Tucker and his family before; he’s the son of a Dayton police officer and is currently fighting leukodystrophy, a rare disorder impacting the brain, spinal cord and nerves.
The event is slated to be held at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater on June 16.
Show Tucker and his family a big hunk of burning love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.