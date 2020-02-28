We often see headlines that sometimes seem repetitive and invoke a sense of helplessness.
Small- and medium-size farms disappearing throughout the nation and in Virginia — victims to development, an aging demographic, changing industry, the list goes on.
Though change is inevitable, the bucolic nature of the Valley is something we treasure and would hate to see disappear.
That's why it's refreshing — and encouraging — to hear about what's being done at a brick building on Charles Street, where entrepreneurs have found a way to help local farmers get a foothold in the retail meat market.
Though long a Harrisonburg fixture, the current iteration of T&E Meats was started in 2008 by Joe Cloud and Joel Salatin, the mastermind of nationally recognized Augusta County farm Polyface.
T&E processes all manner of livestock and inspects and packages the products in compliance with federal and state regulations.
Today, T&E Meats services over 60 farmers who brand their own meats, plus clients and farmers who process for personal consumption.
"It's quite impossible, practically speaking, for a farm like ourselves to raise beef, pork, lamb and other large meats and be able to sell it in a retail form other than just alive, so the problem is farmers are not getting that retail dollar," said Joel's son, Daniel Salatin, director of operations for Polyface. "If you just sell a cow walking around, not a lot of people can do much with that. Having it in beautiful little packages in your freezers adds a lot."
Further, the partnership frees up time for Daniel Salatin to focus on what's important.
"It directly allows me to be farming full time, making a living wage off of a medium-sized operation ... and create a situation where we are creating a very reliable and comfortable food system because it's not being shipped around the globe," he said. "Having things done locally is a way to have that security and peace of mind."
That's good news for those of us who hope future generations can enjoy the same Valley we do now.
And it's an opportunity to chip in to help preserve it.
Yes, you'll pay more than you would at a big-box store, and yes, not everyone can afford it.
But for those who can, it's a small way to help support your neighbors and the landscape we treasure.
