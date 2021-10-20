On Friday, Broadway High School students will show up for school much like they do every weekday during the school year.
But on this day, things will be a bit different.
Instead of opening books and listening to teachers, the entire student population will leave the building and head out to local businesses and organizations for two hours of community service.
This isn’t court-ordered. This isn’t for extra credit. This is just students giving back when it counts in a small-town community.
“It’s the least we can do to give back,” says the press release sent out by BHS.
The school is partnering with around 50 organizations that will have students heading out into the field to do some landscaping, painting and other duties. Among the spots you’ll see students in yellow work shirts will be American Legion Park, Camp Still Meadows, Heritage Park and along the banks of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River.
The motto for the students, according to the release, is “Not about what you have, but what you give that counts.”
Giving two hours is a nice start.
