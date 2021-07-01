If you’ve heard the case of a former high school cheerleader in Pennsylvania whose free speech case made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, you may wonder why the court felt it necessary to overwhelmingly rule in favor of then 14-year-old Brandi Levy, who posted some vulgar words and images on social media in a moment of frustration and anger, and then found herself suspended from school.
Who cares, right?
You should.
U.S. Supreme Court justices, with the single exception of Justice Clarence Thomas, were absolutely right to rule the school violated the 14-year-old’s First Amendment rights in this case, as the student posted her comments outside of the school’s jurisdiction. Justices did so not so much for her sake, but for the sake of every American.
We may not agree with the manner in which Levy chose to express her disappointment in not making the cheering squad, but we all should be grateful to the court for reminding us she had every right to do so.
