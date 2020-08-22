For many years, local public health agencies were viewed by many Americans as centers for anti-smoking campaigns, immunizations for children in low-income families, enforcers of restaurant cleanliness rules and similar activities. Suddenly last winter, all that changed.
Now and probably for many years to come, the term “public health” will be tied solidly to killer epidemics such as COVID-19.
Effective local public health agencies have become a matter of life and death. Their longstanding complaints about inadequate funding are receiving new and more favorable attention.
Since 2008, more than 38,000 public health worker jobs have been cut in the United States, Associated Press reporters found. During the past decade, per capita spending on local public health departments has been reduced by 18%.
We suspect that once state legislators get to the point of analyzing government reaction to the COVID-19 epidemic, many will look favorably upon increased funding for local health departments. In doing so, they should consider that simply throwing money at the concern would not be a good idea.
Guarding against outbreaks of emerging diseases such as COVID-19 is not a task that should be dumped on local health departments. Emergency preparedness needs to be a priority for them — but stockpiling resources such as medicine and health care equipment is best left to state and national government agencies.
Funding for local health departments should be increased — but only to the extent needed to prepare them for the next pandemic. Rest assured, there will be one.
Taxpayers’ resources are limited. Demands for them are virtually unlimited. In public health as well as anything else, those resources need to be used wisely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.