Something stinks about the United States Postal Service right now. And we write this with all the respect in the world for the rank-and-file employees who work tirelessly every day to make sure our mail gets stuffed in our boxes in a timely manner.
But the truth is something isn’t right. Yes, the internet has made paying bills easy and email has long been the preferred form of communication for a lot of us, but there are plenty of pockets in our county where internet isn’t available. Plus, internet — even for those who are “on the grid” — can be very, very pricey. It’s these people who still depend on what most of us now call “snail mail.”
As of late, it seems to be living up to that moniker.
Area residents have been emailing us and calling our office letting us know they’ve gone days without getting mail. Even Del. Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, has been hearing about it from his constituents.
“I know we’re not having the performance that we should and is expected,” he told us.
Reaching out to the USPS on the issue, we were only provided an email statement.
“We have expanded mail deliveries to earlier in the morning, later in the evening, and on Sundays to ensure customers receive mail at the earliest date possible,” the statement said. “We use additional carriers from nearby offices, when necessary, to maintain mail deliveries. We remain fully committed to identify and reviewing all processes in our operations to ensure mail is moving expeditiously.”
Obviously, the first sentence of this statement doesn’t bode well for overworked USPS employees who will be doing the heavy lifting as the agency tries to right its ship.
But what the USPS has to realize is that more work on its rank-and-file employees is going to lead to more frustrations and lack of patience. That patience is already running thin with the American people the agency serves.
