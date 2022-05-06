The confirmed tornado that ran a path through the city of Waynesboro should be a reminder that the old tale of the mountains protecting the Valley from twisters is just that — a tale as tall as the peaks that rim around us.
Thankfully, the April 26 twister claimed no lives and didn’t injure anybody, but did cause some property damage. The latter, of course, is the best-case scenario anytime a severe storm rolls through. And since the rising temperatures and unstable atmosphere make things ripe for severe storms in the spring and summer months, now is a good time to remind you of the importance of owning a weather radio.
They’re pretty cheap, fairly easy to program and can make the difference between life and death if one of the storms that roll through our area just happens to drop a tornado. A programmed weather radio can give you those extra minutes to seek the appropriate shelter with a blaring alarm and information at the click of a button.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, if a tornado is in your area you should shelter in a basement or inside room without windows on the lowest floor. Bathrooms, closets and center hallways are a good place. For added protection, get under something sturdy like a heavy table or workbench and cover your body with a sleeping bag or mattress. Protect your head with anything available.
Do not, the CDC says, stay inside a mobile home. Find a sturdy building instead, preferably with a basement.
Sitting on the front stoop sipping a drink while watching a summer storm roll through is a pastime like no other.
But it’s important to remember that storms can be deadly, and for that, we should be prepared.
