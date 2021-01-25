In less than a week, James Madison University students who opt to live on campus for the spring semester will return to their dorms.
Classes started virtually on Jan. 19, and many of those who live off campus and signed yearlong leases nine or so months ago are already back.
Here’s to hoping we don’t see a spike in COVID-19 cases as we did when the fall semester was in its infancy.
In September — eons ago, it feels like — JMU told students to go home if they could, and classes switched to online a week after they started.
Only about half of the on-campus population left, and most who live off campus stayed.
In early October, students living on campus were allowed back, if they desired, and some classes resumed meeting in person.
At the time, new coronavirus cases seemed to hold steady, but circumstances have changed for the worse in terms of infections, hospitalizations and deaths, not just here, but throughout Virginia and the country.
Here’s where vigilance and common sense need to come into play.
On Feb. 1, “classes originally scheduled as in person or hybrid move to this form of delivery,” according to the university’s website.
The website does not say what that looks like in terms of the number of students on campus at a given time or location-specific headcount limits, but what it does do is lay blame for what happened in August and September.
“We ask our off-campus students to be thoughtful and careful upon their return, as our contact tracing showed that the initial spread of the virus in our campus community was centered largely around off-campus fall social events,” the website says. “We cannot repeat these behaviors in January, as there will be too much at risk. Please limit your interaction to less than 10 people within your social bubbles, and maintain social distancing and proper mask-wearing.”
With virus cases surging locally — and more than 110 of our neighbors, friends and family dead from the novel coronavirus — color us skeptically optimistic that a deluge of college students to the area won’t make matters worse.
This is not an indictment of all JMU students. Many of them are responsible, respectful and well-adjusted members of our community, some of whom choose to make the Valley home after graduation.
But those of us who recall and recoil at the follies of our youth would recognize that relying on thousands of 18- to 22-year-olds to be responsible may not be the best idea during a pandemic.
It would behoove JMU administrators, and our local and state officials, to evaluate whether it’s wise for anything other than the university’s bottom line to welcome students back.
Undeniably, the university, its students and their families, and all else associated with JMU, are critical to our local economy and, to a degree, what make Harrisonburg, Harrisonburg.
However, during the worst of the worst public health crisis in a century, people in positions of authority have a responsibility to put the greater good above all else.
To put it bluntly, our obituary page has been disturbingly full lately, and we encourage anything that can be done to change that.
Or, at the very least, prevent it from getting worse.
