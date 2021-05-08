Riding the rails will always have a nostalgic touch for Americans. The early silent films featured those coal-eating, smoke-blowing chuggers prominently and tales of train holdups on the Frontier of the West are as American as apple pie in our entertainment lexicon.
Back then, trains were gritty, dirty, belching smoke into the sky.
These days Virginia is seeing a sort of train boom — sans the grit and belching. And now, after more than 40 years without any passenger rail service in Southwest Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam is bringing it back.
“This is a great day for rail in the commonwealth and a great day for the New River Valley,” Northam said.
It’s part of a rail expansion program in Virginia to get more people on trains. All it takes is sitting in traffic on Interstate 95 (or even our local 81) to see that pulling as many drivers as possible off the road and into trains, when feasible, shouldn’t be a tense back-and-forth between warring factions. Making our interstates safer in Virginia, which can be accomplished with fewer commuters and fewer day travelers on them, should be everybody’s goal.
Granted, here in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, no announcement of passenger rail expansion has been made. But the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail, on abandoned track owned by Norfolk Southern stretching from Broadway to Front Royal, is gaining plenty of steam.
But we’ll get back to that at a later date here.
Right now, we’re extolling the virtues of rail and how Northam’s latest announcement of opening passenger rail even further in the state is a win-win for everybody. Gas prices are going up (again … rinse-repeat), roads are getting more crowded. Maybe this state, our state, can be the vanguard of intercity rail when all is said and done.
Don’t believe in the resurgence of rails? That’s cool.
But one ticket, one trip through the rolling hills and soaring peaks of Southwest Virginia without having to worry about traffic might change that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.